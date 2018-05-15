Dublin Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Sex Trafficking And Other Related Charges

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

COLUMBUS: United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles E. Peeler, announces that Jessie Lee Hall, Jr., age 38, of Dublin, Georgia entered his guilty plea on May 9, 2018 to one (1) count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, five (5) counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity, and one (1) count of inducement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity in front of United States District Judge Marc T. Treadwell.

According to the plea agreement, Mr. Hall acted as a pimp for the several victims referenced in the indictment. The first victim of the conspiracy was encountered by law enforcement on June 12, 2016, at a hotel in Macon. The victim stated that Hall was her pimp and she met him through the internet. In May 2016, Mr. Hall convinced the victim to travel from Ohio and work as a prostitute for him in Georgia. The victim was forced by Hall to perform commercial sex acts in hotels throughout Central Georgia.

During the investigation, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received information that Mr. Hall was trafficking other women for sex. A second victim confirmed that Mr. Hall was her pimp and that she had worked for him from approximately July 2013 until February 2016. Mr. Hall advertised her services on Backpage.com and transported her to hotels inside and outside Georgia for commercial sex acts.

A third victim was also identified and was required to perform commercial sex acts throughout central Georgia.

All three women stated that a combination of threats of force, fraud, or coercion had been used by Mr. Hall to cause them to perform commercial sex acts.

Mr. Hall will be facing the following penalties:

Ct. 1 : up to life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years up to maximum of life, and a mandatory assessment of $100.00.

Ct. 3-6, 8 : up to 10 years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years up to maximum of life, and a mandatory assessment of $100.00.

Ct. 9 : up to 20 years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years up to maximum of life, and a mandatory assessment of $100.00.

“The FBI and its law enforcement partners have made human trafficking a top priority, and this case is an example of our determination,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Human trafficking is an unspeakable crime against some of the most vulnerable in our society and we will continue to devote significant resources toward these reprehensible crimes.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2018.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals is prosecuting the case for the Government.