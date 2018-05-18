Deal: Kubota companies donate $1 million to Lanier Technical College Foundation

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) and Kubota Industrial Equipment Corporation (KIE) donated $1 million to the Lanier Technical College Foundation. Kubota’s donation will support the new Lanier Technical College Hall County Campus, which is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

“Kubota’s presence in Georgia continues to be one of our state’s great business success stories,” said Deal. “This donation demonstrates the profound interest that private companies have in the development of Georgia’s classroom-to-career pipeline. Investments in the Lanier Technical College Hall County Campus will help to create even more opportunities for the ever-increasing emphasis on technical education and workforce development. By donating $1 million to the Lanier Technical College Foundation, the Kubota group has further established itself as the standard-bearer for helping to grow an educated, trained and sustainable workforce capable of filling the jobs available today.”

Under Deal’s leadership and with the support of the General Assembly, the state has invested $131,270,000 for the new Lanier Technical College Hall County Campus. The 95-acre campus will include six state-of-the-art buildings where students can study a variety of fields from accounting to welding. Additionally, the new campus will be designed to serve more than 5,000 students.

“Kubota is a tremendous business partner of Lanier Technical College and today’s donation is a testament to their commitment to the local community and to Georgia,” said Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Matt Arthur. “The Technical College System of Georgia provides Georgia businesses with a skilled workforce and when global companies like Kubota make investments in our colleges, it means industry values what we do.”

Established in 1988, KMA is headquartered in Gainesville and manufactures zero-turn mowers, sub-compact tractors and utility vehicles. Located in Jefferson, KIE manufactures tractor implements and assembles larger Kubota tractors. KMA and KIE collectively employ more than 2,600 team members in Gainesville and Jefferson.

Kubota’s donation is part of a $5 million campaign conducted by the Lanier Technical College Foundation to fund program needs at the new campus, including allied health equipment, computers and tools for instruction. Of that capital campaign, 75 percent of the $5 million goal has been met.

“Kubota Manufacturing of America and Lanier Technical College have enjoyed an outstanding business relationship for many years,” said Lanier Technical College President Dr. Ray Perren. “Words cannot express the gratitude we have for this transformative gift. Kubota’s generosity will allow thousands of students to begin their careers at Lanier Tech and change the trajectory of their lives forever. We are honored and humbled to have such remarkable support.”

“The whole Kubota group is delighted to be able to support the education of future generations with this contribution of one million dollars,” said Hirohiko Arai, president of KMA and KIE. “This year marks an important milestone as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kubota here in Georgia. It is our greatest pleasure to make a contribution in supporting Georgia’s future.”

More information about the Lanier Technical College Foundation campaign is available here.

About KMA and KIE

Kubota Manufacturing of America, headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, is the U.S. manufacturing hub for zero-turn mowers, sub-compact tractors and utility vehicles distributed by Kubota Tractor Corporation. Founded in 1988, KMA first started producing tractor implements, such as backhoes and front loaders, and today manufactures equipment across all turf, sub-compact tractor and utility vehicle product lines. Kubota Industrial Equipment in Jefferson, Georgia, manufactures tractor implements including loaders and backhoes and also assembles larger Kubota tractors that are made in Japan for the U.S. market. Today, KMA and KIE employ more than 2,600 team members in Gainesville and Jefferson.

About Lanier Technical College

Lanier Technical College offers over 50 programs of study in some of the nation’s fastest-growing career fields including healthcare, energy, business and industry, and public or private service. More information about Lanier Technical College may be obtained by calling 770-533-7000 or by visiting www.laniertech.edu. Lanier Technical College is a Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia.

About TCSG

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu.