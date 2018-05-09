Deal: Georgia’s 2017 tourism breaks records

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that the state’s tourism industry generated a record-breaking $63.1 billion in economic impact in 2017, for an increase of 3.8 percent over last year, according to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

“The tourism industry contributes significantly to the growth and prosperity of Georgia’s economy,” said Deal. “During National Travel and Tourism Week, we’re celebrating the continued success of this vital industry and the more than 460,000 jobs created by tourist expenditures. Last year, a record number of visitors traveled to Georgia to explore our mountains, coastline, thriving cities and small towns. The continued growth of the tourism industry provides meaningful employment opportunities for families, strengthens our local communities and reaffirms our status as a world-class tourism destination.”

In 2017, visitor spending in Georgia generated more than $3.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. According to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, Georgia’s total tourism demand is 39 percent higher than its pre-recession level in 2008.

“Georgia’s tourism industry is the foundation for being able to offer our citizens access to a thriving quality of life with unique destinations, experiences, events and cultural opportunities,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Congratulations to our Georgia Tourism team as well as the tourism industry professionals across the state for making Georgia a top travel destination.”

“Tourism’s astounding growth as one of the top industries in our state is a testament to our tourism industry professionals who work tirelessly to promote their destinations and create new opportunities to entice visitors to come back,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner for Tourism Kevin Langston. “National Travel and Tourism Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the strength of this industry, the impact it has on our economy and the excitement of what the future of this industry holds.”

For more information about National Travel and Tourism Week, visit www.ustravel.org.