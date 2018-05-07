Cook County I-75 rest areas reopening ahead of summer travel

GDOT Press Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the May 17 reopening of the Interstate 75 north and south Cook County rest areas ahead of the summer travel period.

The rest areas located between exits 45 and 49 are expected to open by 8 a.m. They closed in March 2017 for repair, remodeling and/or retrofitting. The reopening was briefly delayed to property repair the sewage treatment systems.

Repairs were made to the parking lot, sidewalks, picnic canopies, drainage and bathroom walls and ceilings. Roofs and gutters were replaced and aluminum panels were installed on the underside of the breezeway trusses to prevent birds nesting. The HVAC systems were replaced and all lighting inside and outside is LED. Paths of travel were upgraded to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Visitors will notice upgrades to the restrooms, including toilet fixtures with automatic flush valves and new floor tile, replacement counters, mirrors, electric hand dryers and toilet partitions.

The remodeling was paid for with LOGO funds, not taxpayer dollars. Businesses pay a fee to participate in the LOGO program. These are the blue signs along the interstate that display logos for food, gas and lodging. The project cost was $3,038,666.66 and the contractor was Quillian Powell Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta.