City Observes National Public Works Week, May 21-25

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will observe National Public Works Week, on May 21-25, with a variety of activities that will highlight the services provided by the staff of the city’s Public Works Department.

The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), was instituted in 1960. This year’s theme is “The Power of Public Works,” which showcases how communities depend on the extensiveness of Public Works services and the men and women of the profession who are always there and always ready.

The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance, facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment, and street sweeping in residential areas as well as designated state routes.

Department staff also collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items and yard trash for city customers. For the protection of citizens, the Public Works Department also provides a mosquito spraying and larvacide program. In addition, the Mathis Auditorium and Sunset Hill Cemetery are managed by the Public Works Department.

Citizens are invited to participate in a variety of events that have been planned for National Public Works Week:

Monday, May 21 | Proclamation

Mayor John Gayle will kick off the National Public Works Week observance at 1 p.m. by presenting a proclamation to the Public Works staff, at 1017 Myrtle Street.

Tuesday, May 22 | “Love Where You Live” Anti-Litter Educational Campaign Kick-Off

An anti-litter educational campaign kick-off called “Love Where You Live” will be held at W.G. Nunn Elementary School at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23 | Public Works Employee Appreciation Luncheon

City of Valdosta Public Works Department employees will be treated to an Employee Appreciation Luncheon, at Mathis Auditorium, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 24 | Adopt-A-Street Campaign, Recycle 101 and Mosquito Control Outreach

Individuals, families, organizations, businesses, etc., are encouraged to sign up to adopt a city street to prevent local litter and to keep our city beautiful. A Recycle 101 event will also be held to show how recyclables are collected, sorted and disseminated. A Mosquito Control Outreach program will demonstrate how to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Information about these events, provided by the Public Works Department and Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB), will be available on the first floor of City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, May 25 | Hazardous Waste Drop-Off

City of Valdosta residents may bring their “toxic trash”– paint cans, aerosols, pesticides, paint thinner, motor oil, car batteries and almost anything that should not typically be thrown into the city garbage cans –to Care Environmental Corporation, located at 714 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge. For more information, call 229-469-8072.

To request additional information about National Public Works Week in Valdosta, please contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3588.