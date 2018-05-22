City Appoints Public Information Officer

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta appointed Ashlyn Becton, an experienced media professional, as the city’s new Public Information Officer effective May 21.

As the PIO, Becton will be responsible for managing, planning, organizing and directing the city’s information and communications programs. To ensure a positive public image of the city and the timely provision of information to citizens, Becton will also serve as a liaison between the city and the news media.

Becton joins the city from a position as a Multimedia Journalist at WALB News 10 working in their Thomasville bureau office where she focused on maintaining and making connections in the community to develop story ideas for daily newscasts.

With several years of experience, Becton understands the value of keeping the community informed.

“We are excited to have Ashlyn join our team here at the City of Valdosta,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “She will make a great addition to the Public Information Department within the city with her knowledge of public relations and journalism principles and practices. Making sure the community is informed and engaged is very important to us here in Valdosta.”

Becton holds a Bachelor of Science specializing in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Central Florida.

“We are very proud that Ashlyn Becton has been selected as our Public Information Officer,” said Mayor John Gayle. “I’ve heard so many good things about her, and we are very proud and know she will do a great job.”

Becton grew up in Jacksonville, Florida but has ties to Valdosta as her father grew up here and most of his family still lives in town.

Becton has lived in South Georgia for several years and is excited to now call Valdosta home and begin serving the citizens of the city.

“I am so excited for this opportunity. I could not be more thrilled to work in a city that just like the motto says, truly has no limits as far as growth and relationships,” Becton said. I look forward to serving alongside quality individuals who make up the staff of the City of Valdosta and informing the community about their daily efforts and programs that make this a great place to live, work, and visit.”