CES Student wins Writing Competition

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to William High, Kindergartner at Clyattville Elementary School. William is the winner of the Coastal Plains RESA Young Georgia Authors competition. The title of William’s entry is “Penguins.”

The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.

This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K -12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.