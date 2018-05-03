Cairo Man Pleads Guilty To Possession With The Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces the following guilty plea which took place before the Senior U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands in Albany, Georgia on April 30, 2018.

Corey Jackie Smith, age 28, of Cairo, Georgia plead guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. This plea will subject Mr. Smith to a minimum mandatory sentence of five (5) years and a maximum sentence of forty (40) years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $5,000,000.00, or both.

Based upon facts admitted by his plea, on September 16, 2016, officers were attempting to execute outstanding arrest warrants for Mr. Smith. They developed information that he was in the area of Stone’s Hardware in Cairo and travelled to that location. Upon arrival they observed Mr. Smith standing in front of a nearby convenience store. As officers approached, Mr. Smith rapidly walked into a storage room at the back of the store. Officers observed him throw a golf-ball sized package into the corner of the storage room. They retrieved the bag and determined it was methamphetamine. Officers obtained the store surveillance video which depicted Mr. Smith walking into the storage room and discarding the bag of methamphetamine. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine at the lab and weighed approximately 29 grams.

“Methamphetamine is a poison that continues to ruin the lives of those who choose to use it and the lives of their families. Individuals who choose to deal methamphetamine will continue to be a target of the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Charles Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

This case was investigated by the Cairo Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.