Cagle, Kemp heading to runoff for Georgia’s GOP governor primary

By: Associated Press

May 22, 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face a July 24 runoff for the GOP nomination for Georgia governor.

Cagle and Kemp beat three GOP rivals in a race characterized by strong support for gun rights and tough talk on immigration.

But no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote as required to win the nomination outright.

Cagle garnered national headlines in February when he threatened to kill a tax break benefiting Delta Air Lines for ending a discount program for the National Rifle Association.

Kemp made waves with a series of campaign ads including one where he says he has a “big truck” in case he needs to round up “criminal illegals” himself.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

(WCTV)