Brunswick Man Sentenced In Methamphetamine Case

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on May 10, 2018, Senior United States District Court Judge W. Louis Sands sentenced Jon Benton, age 38, of Brunswick, GA, to 180 months’ imprisonment for the offense of conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The evidence established during Benton’s guilty plea proved that Benton was a member of large-scale conspiracy responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine as well as heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Other members of the conspiracy included Antron Miles and Anthony Moore who were both in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections in Coffee County, Georgia. Anthony Moore was in custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections in Coffee County. Another co-conspirator, Rejhan Mujanovic, was in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections in Wheeler County, Georgia during the course of the conspiracy. Miles, a native of Tifton, Georgia was obtaining controlled substances, primarily methamphetamine, but also marijuana, cocaine/cocaine base and heroin from persons associated with Mujanovic.

The drugs were warehoused and distributed in the Tifton, Georgia area as well as distributed in the Ware, Coffee and Brantley County areas. Evidence established that Defendant Jon Benton was a regular redistributor for the organization.

For example, on March 17, 2015, Benton texted Miles to let him know that he was ready to come to Tifton for meth. Miles texted other co-conspirators to gather about 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and meet Benton with it at the Dollar General in Tifton.

In his guilty plea, Benton admitted that he had distributed between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most serious drugs of abuse in the Middle District of Georgia,” said United States Attorney Peeler. “In a matter of only a few months it can destroy a person’s physical appearance, health, intellect and emotional stability. Those who deal in methamphetamine deal in human misery and will be held accountable for the choices they make.”

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division stated, “Manufacturing methamphetamine poses an imminent danger to everyone. The precursor chemicals used for its manufacture are extremely volatile in nature. This defendant will no longer be able to feed the addicts who crave this addictive substance. This case is a great example of how the collective investigative efforts between DEA, its law enforcement counterparts and the U.S. Attorney’s Office yields positive results.”

“This conviction demonstrates the great work of law enforcement at all levels to investigate and prosecute the distribution of methamphetamine,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vernon Keenan. “Methamphetamine is still a major threat to the citizens of Georgia and the GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners in bringing down these drug trafficking organizations.”

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.