Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns, May 7-11

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The popular lunch-time concert series is back! The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta on Monday, May 7 through Friday, May 11.

This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn. Concert attendees may also purchase lunch and beverages from a variety of Downtown restaurant booths.

This year’s lineup of bands is:

May 7 – Tanners Lane

May 8 – Zero Point Zero

May 9 – Chase Crawford & The Wisebloods

May 10 – Valdosta High School Jazz Ensemble

May 11 – Jukebox

The platinum sponsors for this year’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series are Valdosta Main Street, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, and Talk 92.1. Additional sponsors include ASA Engineering & Surveying Inc., Coleman Talley, LLP, IDP Housing, Prime Properties Services, Ashley House Apartments, Guardian Bank, and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.

The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577, or visit www.valdostamainstreet.com.