Brooks County: SR 133 traffic shift planned Thursday

GDOT Press Release:

State Route 133 traffic between Pauline Church Road and Morven is scheduled to shift to the southbound side Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers will have one lane open northbound and one lane open southbound. Work will continue in this area on the remaining lanes of traffic along the 5.43 mile section from Pauline Church Road to Old Quitman Adel Road. Construction is scheduled to be complete at the end of October.

This is one of three sections of SR 133 under construction. Two others are complete and five remaining sections haven’t been advertised for bid. These projects are part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans to widen/reconstruct about 66 miles of SR 133 from the Lowndes/Brooks county line to Dougherty County.

The SR 133 corridor is in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program (GRIP), a system of economic development highways that, when complete, will connect 95 percent of Georgia cities with populations of 2,500 or more to the Interstate Highway System. It will also place 98 percent of Georgia’s population within 20 miles of a four-lane road.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when traveling through the work zone and remain alert for people and equipment.