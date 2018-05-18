Brooks County house fire being investigated as arson

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2018

MORVEN, Ga. (WCTV) — Authorities in Morven say a home was “heavily damaged” by a fire late last week.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 70 block of Williford Street just before midnight on May 10.

Fire officials say the blaze heavily damaged the single-story home. No injuries were reported.

The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has determined the fire was an act of arson, saying the blaze originated outside of the home.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 may be given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

The Brooks County Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

(WCTV)