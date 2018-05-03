Braves Take First In NL East

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves took over first place in the National League East last night with a 7-0 win over the New York Mets.

The Braves took over first in the NL East for the first time in 4 years. Atlanta now has a 18-11 record with the win last night.

Sean Newcomb pitched a beautiful 7-inning start for Atlanta.

Inciarte, Camargo and Flaherty all hit home-runs to advance the Braves in first place.

Atlanta will try to keep those bats swinging as they finish the series against New York today and start a new series against the San Francisco Giants tomorrow.

More Info: https://www.11alive.com/article/sports/mlb/atlanta-braves/chop-on-braves-blank-mets-take-over-1st-place-in-nl-east/85-548263126

About the Author: Chase Calhoun