Braves Have Amazing Week 7

ATLANTA – After a spectacular week 7, the Atlanta Braves move up 6 spots to number 4 in ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Atlanta ranks right behind New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Atlanta had great games this last week, winning in Chicago last Monday and taking that series, 2-1. Last Thursday’s game was postpones due to rain. They also played Miami and won that series 2-1. Last night, the Braves came back and won from a 5-run deficit in the ninth-inning; the biggest ninth-inning comeback in exactly 8 years when they defeated the Cincinnati Reds.

The Atlanta Braves have a record of 28-17 and a game and a half ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/braves-rise-six-spots-espn-mlb-power-rankings/WdUJ83XD2f0a2WbLC4dvBI/

