Atlanta – Even through the down years, the Atlanta Braves are finally having fun this season.

The Dominated the Miami Marlins last night, 9-2, and Freeman said him and the Braves are having fun. They recorded their 8th straight road win last night; their longest since a 10-game road streak in 2009. Albies hit a grand slam and Freeman went 5-5 during last night’s game.

When you win like the Braves are, there’s no doubt that it’s fun. Atlanta wants to continue having fun through the summer and past the All-Star break.

A lot of guys on the team can hit and are consistent every week. That’s why the NL East first-place Braves are having the success that they are having.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/after-all-the-losing-freeman-and-first-place-braves-having-fun-now/B74FsJjY6hNhC7iMR2A9OL/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun