Body Found in Westwood House

According to VPD Commander Leslie Manahan, around 9 a.m. officers received a call regarding a body found in a house undergoing renovations on Briarwood Drive and Westwood Drive.

“Officials processed the scene and the body had no obvious signs of foul play,” Manahan said.

Futher details will be released after an autopsy is performed.

OFFICIAL VPD PRESS RELEASE:

Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Briarwood Dr and Westwood Dr to a vacant house that is being remodeled. Workers on scene found a deceased body in the house. At this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play. Crime scene technicians from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Lab responded, as well as Valdosta Police Department Persons Crimes detectives responded to process the scene. The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office also responded. The deceased has been transported to the Crime lab for storage until transport to GBI in the morning for an autopsy.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief