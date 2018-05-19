Belcher Named Hospital Hero

SGMC Press Release:

The Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board of Directors honored Diane Belcher, South Georgia Medical Center volunteer as the Hospital Hero. Belcher joined SGMC’s Volunteer Auxiliary in 2011 and has served in numerous capacities.

Most recently Belcher served as the Ways and Means Chair responsible for fundraising events. In FY 2017 alone, Belcher coordinated events which grossed over $250,000, resulting in $56,000 raised to invest back into the hospital through special projects approved by the auxiliary.

According to SGMC Assistant Administrator of Communications and Public Affairs Johnny Ball, “Volunteers are silent heroes who contribute to the success of SGMC. We can’t thank them enough for their role in our organization.” Belcher said she finds joy in volunteering and it’s just her way of giving back.