Bainbridge bypass SR 253 bridge damaged, closed

GDOT Press Release:

The Bainbridge bypass southbound lanes and the state Route 253 bridge are closed due to damage caused by a piece of heavy equipment that hit the overpass Monday morning.

US 84/US 27/Bainbridge bypass southbound traffic is being routed up and over the off and on ramps at the SR 253 exit. SR 253/Spring Creek Road traffic is being detoured onto the SR 253 Spur and US 84 Business/Shotwell Street.

The bridge was hit around 9 a.m. by the boom of an excavator hauled on a flatbed trailer. The lowest clearance point of the bridge is 16.6 feet. Georgia Department of Transportation bridge inspectors are on site evaluating the damage and it appears two of the bridge beams will have to be replaced.

Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers are investigating the crash.