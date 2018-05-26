Avoid scams with simple tips from Georgia Power

Georgia Power Press Release:

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is experiencing an increase in customer reports of scams by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees. Criminals target both residential and business Georgia Power customers and are known to attempt a variety of scams in person, over the phone and online, including social media. Scams often threaten disconnection unless immediate payment is made via phone or in person.

Reminders from Georgia Power to avoid common scams:

Georgia Power does not demand payment in person at your home or business. If an account becomes past due and is subject to disconnection, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a prerecorded message to the primary account telephone or by letter requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account. The company will not ask customers to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location.

Beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone. Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company's customer service line at 888-660-5890.

Georgia Power employees are easy to identify. If a Georgia Power employee has a service-related reason to visit your home or business, they will always be wearing a Georgia Power employee ID badge, in uniform and in a company vehicle.

Georgia Power works every day to not only keep customers’ personal information secure, but also to help inform and educate customers about common scams and fraud. The company recently produced a public service announcement (PSA) featuring these simple tips and makes the PSA available for free to media. The PSA is available in English and Spanish and can also be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.

Georgia Power works with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees in order to defraud customers. Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scam.

