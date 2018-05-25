Atlanta man for indicted for assaulting a federal officer, drug trafficking and firearm violations

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia Press Release:

ATLANTA – Wendell Lamar Senior, a/k/a “Dareal Chico,” has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting a federal officer, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms while under indictment.

“The accusations in this case are especially egregious, as the defendant allegedly shot at a house occupied by a woman and her children, struck a federal law enforcement officer while eluding authorities, and abducted two children prior to his eventual arrest,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This case is an excellent example of federal and local law enforcement officers working together to apprehend a violent and dangerous criminal.”

“This case is not only an example of the threat alleged violent offenders pose to the public while on the run, but also the threat they pose to the FBI agents and task force officers who try to apprehend them,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Despite that threat, the FBI’s Atlanta Metro Major Offender (AMMO) Task Force is determined to protect our citizens by removing the most violent criminal offenders from our streets.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the indictment, and other information presented in court: On February 16, 2018, a state grand jury in Fulton County indicted Senior for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting of an apartment occupied by a woman and her three children. March 26, 2018, FBI agents accompanied Atlanta Police Department officers to arrest Senior, at which time, he allegedly jumped from a two-story window, struck an FBI Task Force Officer, and fled.

On April 11, 2018, local law enforcement officers saw Senior driving two children to a gas station after he abducted them. The police arrested Senior inside the gas station, while rescuing the children from the car. The officers recovered marijuana, a scale, $2,050 in cash, and two firearms inside the vehicle. At the time of arrest, Senior was under indictment for the assault charge in Fulton County and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Cherokee County.

Wendell Lamar Senior, a/k/a “Dareal Chico,” 27, of Atlanta, Georgia was indicted on May 22, 2018, by a federal grand jury for assaulting a federal officer, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms while under indictment. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Plummer is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.

