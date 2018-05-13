Atlanta investment advisor sentenced for stealing nearly $3 million from clients

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia:

ATLANTA – Paul James Marshall has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing nearly $3 million from more than a dozen, mostly elderly, investment clients.

“This defendant stole the life savings of retirees and seniors to fund his lavish lifestyle instead of investing his client’s money as promised,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Marshall’s fraud is unfortunately all too common and another reminder that citizens should use caution when investing their money.”

“Marshall’s sentencing will be little solace to the dozen victims who lost their life savings due to his greed and callous concern for their well-being,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why the FBI will continue to aggressively root out and prosecute anyone who undermines investor confidence by lining their own pockets at the expense of innocent victims.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: In February 2011, Marshall formed an investment advisory firm, Bridge Securities LLC, in Atlanta. Marshall falsely promised clients that their funds would be invested in specific securities in JP Morgan accounts. Instead of placing his clients’ funds in their desired investments, Marshall deposited all funds into JP Morgan Chase checking accounts under his control. Marshall then plundered his clients’ savings to support his own lifestyle, including expenses for luxury trips, private school tuition, country club fees, and payments to his ex-wife. When clients sought information about their savings, Marshall either mailed fake account statements showing investment accounts, lied to them, or ignored their inquiries. In total, Marshall stole approximately $2.9 million from more than a dozen victims.

Paul James Marshall, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Leigh Martin May to six years, nine months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,892,982.52. Marshall was convicted of wire fraud on November 16, 2017, after he pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan P. Kitchens prosecuted the case.