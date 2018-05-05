Art’s Music Shop. Inc. Sponsors Sounds of Summer Percussion Camp at Lowndes County High School to Promote the Thrill of Music-Making

Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Art’s Music Shop, Inc. and Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Georgia have joined forces to present an exciting Yamaha Sounds of Summer Percussion Camp, held July 9-10, 2018.

Featuring nationally known percussion artists working with local educators, Sounds of Summer provides intensive, hands-on instruction to young percussionists from grades 7 to 12 and covers drumline fundamentals, basic and advanced techniques, sectional playing, ensemble performance and leadership skills. Since the camp’s inception in 1985, more than 55,000 percussionists have honed their skills at Sounds of Summer programs across the country.

The 2018 Sounds of Summer Percussion Camp will take place at Lowndes County High School, 1606 Norman Drive, Valdosta, Georgia 31601 and includes two full days of group rehearsals, sectionals, individual instruction, special clinics and performances, along with The Marching Essentials book series.

Percussion players at this year’s Sounds of Summer session will study under the tutelage of Bret Kuhn, adjunct faculty at Northern Illinois University and Prospect High School, performing exercises and etudes designed to increase their skill level.

“It’s a highlight of the year when Art’s Music Shop, Inc. partners with Lowndes County High School to present Sounds of Summer, one of the premier percussion programs in the country,” said Matt King, program coordinator at Art’s Music Shop, Inc. “Students develop greater mastery and confidence as they experience the excitement of playing music and working as a team.”

For more information about the 2018 Yamaha Sounds of Summer Percussion Camp, contact Matt King at 334-271- 2787 or mattk@artsmusicshop.com