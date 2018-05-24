Arthur Blank Wins Sports Executive of The Year

Atlanta – Arthur Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, won the Sports Executive of The Year Award in New York last night.

Blank came out on top over four other finalists for the award. Mercedes-Benz stadium food and beverage experience also won the Sports Breakthrough of the year.

Per the AJC, “Atlanta teams also claimed finalists in two other categories – Atlanta United in the team-of-the-year competition and the Braves’ SunTrust Park/The Battery Atlanta in the facility-of-the-year competition.”

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/leadoff-blank-wins-sports-executive-the-year-award/GRePOCWCzqZYWs5KMYwNOP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun