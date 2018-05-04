April Food Scores for Lowndes County
Lowndes County Environmental Health Scores:
306 North Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
306 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 25, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
All Spice Cafe – SGMC (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31603
View inspections:
April 2, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
AMERICA’S BEST VALUE INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4907 TIMBER DRIVE LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 10, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B (2014)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1301 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 19, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
BEST WESTERN PLUS ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4025 NORTHLAKE DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 24, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Betty’s Diner (Food Service Inspections)
2175 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Big Dummy’s Pub (Food Service Inspections)
4991 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 16, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Big Seven Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1818 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 4, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B (2014)
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
1688 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Chili’s Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1700 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 26, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Comfort Inn and Suites (Tourist Accommodation) ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1785 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Comfort Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1332 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A (2014)
Community Soup Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
601 N LEE ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 20, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service Inspections)
1564 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1564 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
April 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 25, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B
Days Inn Lake Park ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4913 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Days Inn Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 26, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A (2014)
Days Inn North ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1827 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Drury Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 25, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A (2014)
April 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 2, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
E & J Valdosta LLC D.B.A: King’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
2117 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 24, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B
Eagle’s Roost Campground ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 13, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A (2014)
El Cazador Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1600 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 2, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Fairfield Inn and Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2010 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 24, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Family Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
5945 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs (Food Service Inspections)
2525 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 86, Grade: B
First Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
200 W CENTRAL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
GARDEN VILLAS ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2529 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A (2014)
HAMPTON INN ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 25, 2018 Score: 89, Grade: B (2014)
Hardees (Food Service Inspections)
7212 LAKE PARK BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hilton Garden Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 27, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
April 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Holiday Inn Conference Center ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Holiday Inn Express ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 26, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A (2014)
Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)
419 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 7, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
April 6, 2018 Score: 45, Grade: U
Jolly Inn Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1701 ELLIS DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 12, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A (2014)
King’s Grill (Food Service Inspections)
200 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lake Park Campground ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
5300 JEWEL FUTCH RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 99, Grade: A (2014)
Lake Park Elementary (Food Service Inspections)
604 W MARION ST LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 16, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lowndes Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
2379 COPELAND RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
Moe’s Southwest Grill (Food Service Inspections)
3145 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 18, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Motel 6 ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2003 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A (2014)
Motel 6 ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1075 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 13, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A (2014)
New Valdosta Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
2015 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 12, 2018 Score: 98, Grade: A (2014)
Quality Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1198 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 27, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A (2014)
Scintilla Charter Academy (Food Service Inspections)
2017 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sleep Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
3026 JAMES RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 30, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Snopocalypse (Food Service Inspections)
700 SOUTH PATTERSON ST B VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 13, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Starbucks Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
1305 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Stone Creek Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
4553 GREENWAY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Studio Courtyard ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1809 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A (2014)
Super 8 Motel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1825 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Taco Bell #29104 (Food Service Inspections)
3946 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
April 18, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Texas Roadhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1874 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 26, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Thai Mobile Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)
5857 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Thai Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)
5855 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 1, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 30, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Orchard at Stone Creek (Food Service Inspections)
4900 TILLMAN CROSSING A HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Q Deli Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1577 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 4, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Scoop on Northside (Food Service Inspections)
401 NORTHSIDE STE 4 VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Travelers Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
3470 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 13, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A (2014)
Travelodge Hotel ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
4912 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
April 24, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A (2014)
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
4152 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
April 9, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1819 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 2, 2018 Score: 81, Grade: B
Waffle House #1770 (Food Service Inspections)
4600 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31604
View inspections:
April 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
1303 ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 3, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Wendy’s Hamburgers (Food Service Inspections)
1812 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A