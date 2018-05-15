Amber Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old Florida girl

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an unidentified 15-year-old girl, who was last seen in the area of the 1600th block of Barna Avenue in Titusville, Florida.

The girl is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’5″ tall. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. She has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

Police say she was last seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person. The vehicle is a charcoal SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call FDLE, the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800, or dial 911.

(WCTV)