Adel Daylily Festival Returns This Weekend

Adel Daylily Festival – May 19th – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This premier event is expected to draw nearly 6,000 people from all around South Georgia. Among the attractions at this year’s festival will be over 90 arts and crafts vendors featuring unique and interesting handcrafted items from all over the region. To add to the excitement, there will be more than a dozen food vendors serving up your favorite festival foods from turkey legs to funnel cakes, and more!

The Adel Daylily Festival is great fun for kids, too. Your children can safely play in the giant Adel Daylily Bounce ‘N’ Slide area which will be bigger than ever. They’ll also enjoy lots of bouncy houses, an obstacle course, and a 22 foot high side-by-side slide that’s double the fun! Parents can take a break and watch the kids from the shade of tented rest areas where there’s free snacks and plenty of cool water.

Adel Daylily Street Stomp – May 18th – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The fun starts Friday, May 18th. That’s when the Adel Daylily Street Stomp gets underway for the 12th consecutive year. Enjoy music and entertainment, great food, and early shopping for unique arts and crafts and other fun items on display along streets of Adel. Have fun and enjoy the night when you and your neighbors get a sneak preview of all the excitement that makes the Adel Daylily Festival so special. Come early, because this fun-filled evening only lasts until 9 p.m.! For information, call 229-896-2281.

Daylily City 5K Run – May 19th – 8 a.m.

Make plans to join us for the Daylily City 5K Run. Be a part of the fun of an early morning run through the City of Daylilies. This event starts promptly at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 19th. Gather at City Park at the corner of 8th Street and Parrish. Finish line services for the Adel Daylily Road Race are provided by A COURSE/LINE, LLC of Valdosta. Registration info coming soon!

Adel Daylily Show and Sale – May 19th – 9 a.m.

While in Adel, be sure to visit the Adel Daylily Show and Sale and see the beautiful daylilies that give the Adelily Festival its name. On display May 19th, at the Cook County Historical Society Museum and Archives, located at 115 E. 4th Street in Adel, will be examples of the most beautiful daylily specimens found anywhere in the City of Daylilies. While at the Museum, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., be sure to see artifacts from Adel and Cook County’s past or visit the extensive genealogical library and archives. Call the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce for more information at 229-896-2281.