A Woman Used Her Boyfriend’s Full Name in Her Graffiti Love Messages

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

Earlier this week, a 28-year-old woman named Brittany Ann Clenney took a can of purple spray paint to a new park that recently opened in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

And she caused $10,000 in damages by covering the place in love messages for her boyfriend, John.

She spray-painted stuff on the side of a wooden dock that was just installed . . . on some big rocks next to it . . . on the side of a wall . . . and on a giant column for a huge overhead bridge.

But unfortunately for Brittany, the cops were easily able to figure out who did it . . . because she used John’s FULL NAME in one of the messages.

It said, quote, “John Ryan Wilson, you stole my heart. And I love it.” Then one of her other messages was signed “Brittany Ann.”

The cops tracked her down on Tuesday, and she still had purple paint on one of her arms. She’s facing a felony charge for criminal mischief.

(Walton County Sheriff’s Office / WEAR)