A Teacher Is Donating a Kidney to a Student She Barely Knew

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

There’s a fourth-grader outside Columbus, Ohio named Eva Evans. She’s 10 years old and last fall she started missing a lot of school. Her teachers found out it was because she needed a kidney transplant, and was on dialysis 10 hours a day.

Her family got tested, and they weren’t a match. But someone else who got tested was.

Tanya Thomas has been a teacher for over 20 years and is a fourth-grade teacher at Eva’s school, and she’s donating a kidney. The most impressive part is they barely even knew each other.

Eva is in a different fourth-grade class. Tanya knew who she was, but they didn’t really have a connection. So she’s just doing it because she’s a great human being. And the surgery is happening later this summer.

Tanya says she decided to do it because two people at her church had recently donated kidneys. And there was never a doubt in her mind.

“I just felt like that door had been opened, and I was supposed to walk through it,” she said.

Now Eva wants to be a teacher when she grows up. She recently told her mom that she’ll already have teacher DNA in her, so she’ll, “have to be a teacher someday, and a good one.”

(NY Post)