A Guy Got Shot During an Argument About Peach Cobbler

It sure is hard to be the good guy these days . . .

Logan Novascone was buying a Coke at a gas station in Red Banks, Mississippi last Wednesday. (He looks like he’s in his 20s or early 30s.) And another customer was yelling at the employees about some peach cobbler he bought.

The guy was angry because his peach cobbler didn’t have enough peaches in it. And he was swearing at the female employees and being pretty nasty.

So Logan stepped in and told him not to talk to them like that. And the guy responded by grabbing a GUN out of his car, and firing SEVEN SHOTS at him.

One of the bullets hit Logan in the back. But it must have just grazed him, because he was back at the gas station talking to a reporter the next day.

He says he can’t believe someone would go THAT FAR over some peaches. But if he had to do it all over again, he’d still stand up for the women who were being yelled at.

The guy who shot him is named Stanley Woodson, and looks like he’s in his 50s. He’s in custody, facing charges for attempted murder.

