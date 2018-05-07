A 96-Year-Old World War Two Vet Just Got His Diploma, 68 Years After His Final Class

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

A 96-year-old man named Bob Barger served the Navy in World War Two.

After the war, he went back home to Toledo, Ohio and started taking classes at the University of Toledo. However, he never finished his degree because he needed to get a job to take care of his family.

Fast forward to earlier this year, when the school reviewed his transcripts and they found he DID have enough credits to get an associate’s degree, which wasn’t offered back when he was in school.

Saturday, he got his diploma during Toledo’s graduation ceremony…68 years after he took his last class.

(FOX 8 – Cleveland)