3 Doors Down to Perform at Wild Adventures Saturday

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga.​ – Three-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum rock band 3 Doors Down will play Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. this Saturday, May 12.

The performance is part of the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series which continues through August 11 at Wild Adventures.

“This show has generated a lot of excitement, and we can’t wait for our guests to come spend a day at Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark and cap it off with an incredible performance from 3 Doors Down,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director.

3 Doors Down has consistently captivated audiences worldwide with hits such as “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” Ignited by the single “In The Dark,” 3 Doors Down recently unleashed their sixth full-length album, Us and the Night, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200.

3 Doors Down in concert begins at 8 p.m. and is included with park admission or a season pass. Discounted group rates are available at WildAdventures.com. Reserved seating is sold out.

2018 Season Passes can be purchased by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting WildAdventures.com.