23rd SK Day Held at VSU





VSU Department of Mathematics Press Release:

Valdosta State University hosted its 23 rd annual Sonya Kovalevsky High School Math Day (SK Day) for female students on Thursday, April, 19, 2018. The day is named in honor of Sonya Kovalevsky who was the first woman to earn her Ph. D. in Mathematics. The day is a hands-on STEM event with workshops, speakers, and a contest. There were 109 students and teachers from 17 high schools at this year’s SK Day. The co-directors for the day were Dr. Denise Reid and Dr. Sandy Trowell. Sponsors for the event included the VSU Department of Mathematics, VSU office of Admissions, Walmart, Publix Supermarket, VSU Office of Sponsored Programs and Research, Knewton Learning, VSU Bookstore, and VSU Graduate School.

The welcome for the event was given by Dr. Connie Richards, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and by Dr. Shaun Ault, Department Head for the Department of Mathematics. There were four workshops for the event. Dr. Reid led the first workshop entitled “Tessellations, Escher, and Kaleidocycle”. In it the participants each made a kaleidocycle to take home. Dr. Trowell led the second workshop where the participants discussed their perceptions about people who work in STEM fields. In the third workshop entitled “Graph Theory, Networking, and Games…OH MY!!”, Ms. Janice Lowe taught the girls some basic graph theory as well as some games based upon this theory. The last workshop which was led by Dr. Arsalan Wares was entitled “A Box Full of Mathematics”. In this workshop the participants used origami to create a decorative box.

The career speaker for the day was Mrs. Alex Cook. Mrs. Cook talked about her job as a software engineer at Azalea Health, as well as her past studies and the opportunities in the computing field. Ryan Hogan for the VSU Office of Admissions also spoke with everyone about educational opportunities at VSU. There was also a 25 question mathematics contest during the day. The participants had a chance for door prizes at both the beginning and the end of the day. While there, the teachers and students had a light breakfast and were treated to lunch at Palms Dining Center on campus.

The winners of the contest were: 1 st place was Joyce Liu from Lowndes High School; 2 nd place was Haritha Sigili from Columbus High School; 3 rd place was Nikita Jakkam from Columbus High School. Attending from Georgia Christian School were Annie Eilders, Ansley Hill, Brittni Moore, Kinley Touchton, and Kyla Watson. Mr. James Lee accompanied the students. Attending from Lowndes County High School were Simone Brock, Emma Campbell, Kalyn Brianna Cooper, Anna Grace Glorius, Joyce Liu, and Sophie Sumner. The students were accompanied by Mrs. Becky martin and Mrs. Amy Whitehead. Attending from Valdosta High School were Anna Consolini and Zoe Martin. Mrs. Laura Brehm accompanied the students. Attending from Valwood School were Emily Clifton, Mary Lacey, Kasey McQuitty, Erin Moss, and Ashka Patel. Accompanying the students was Mrs. Val Gallathan.