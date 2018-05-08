2018 Hospital Week “I’m In” Spotlights

SGMC Press Release:

It’s Hospital Week! With the launch of SGMC’s internal campaign- I’m In, we asked employees to share why they are committed to SGMC. Each day this week we will spotlight one of the Top 5 entries!



WEDNESDAY: Julie Blodgett, Patient Financial Services

“I’m in because this is my hospital and my community. I was born at South Georgia Medical Center and this is my home. I joined the hospital in January 2017 and have been welcomed with open arms. Connecting with so many great people across the hospital has been energizing. I love seeing the passion in regards to patient care. It’s important to me that we rebuild relationships with our community and that our reputation continues to grow in a positive direction. There are so many good people here. There is excellent care being provided and many more things that you often don’t hear about. Since I have started working here, I have had people in the community reach out to me personally for assistance. There have been a variety of reasons and across different areas of the hospital. I have enjoyed being able to help them and give them a personal touch. While it is never fun to hear that we did not do something as well as we should have, it opens the door for process improvement, which is key to moving forward in a positive manner. I’m in because I want to make a difference. I want to improve the reputation and the relationships we have in our community. I want to see positive stories in social media about my hospital. When anyone in our area thinks of the best hospital around, I want their first thought to be SGMC. I’m committed to doing my part (and then some) to make us the best we can be.”



TUESDAY: Chelsea Whant, Hospice of South



“’I’m in’ because I love coming to work every day and making a difference in the lives of so many special people in need of medical care, emotional support, and love during the most difficult time of their lives. ‘I’m in’ because I get to leave work every day knowing that I made a difference to somebody who truly needed it. ‘I’m in’ because every hug or smile given to a patient or family can brighten up their day. ‘I’m in’ because some days it is the other way around and my patients lift my spirits and make me thankful for what I have. ‘I’m in’ because I look forward to work because my job matters. Hospice of South Georgia cares for people. SGMC cares for people – we are a special kind of health care in that we heal not only physically but also spiritually and emotionally. It is so wonderful to be a part of this family that takes care of so many other families who need and deserve the special kind of love only SGMC can give!”



MONDAY: Dina Hastings, Medical Imaging



