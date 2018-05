By: WGCL CBS Atlanta

May 18, 2018

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) — One person is dead after a shooting at Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County.

In addition to the person killed, another person was also shot, although the second individual’s condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred on school property, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department.

