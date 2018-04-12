Zac Brown Band member Coy Bowles gives free copies of his book to Pre-K classes in Georgia

| April 12, 2018 | 0 Comments

Ms. Hardy’s Pre-K class at J.L. Lomax reads Coy Bowles’ book, Behind the Little Red Door.

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Destini Hardy's Pre-K class at J.L. Lomax Elementary received free copies of Behind the Little Red Door, written by Coy Bowles from the Zac Brown Band.  Every Pre-K class in Georgia was given a free copy of this book to help celebrate Georgia Pre-K's 25th birthday and promote literacy.  The book encourages students to use their creativity to determine what is behind the little red door on each page.

 

