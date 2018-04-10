WKAA Kix Country Interview with American Idol’s Garrett Jacobs

Photo from Garrett Jacobs Music Facebook Page

Garrett Jacobs has made his way into the top 24 on this season of American Idol. While he is currently a high school senior in Bossier City, Louisiana, a few years of his childhood were spent in Valdosta where he attended Valwood and Pine Grove Elementary School.

Jacobs also learned to play guitar in Valdosta under the instruction of Bill Brown.

Jacobs’ full interview can be heard below:

Garrett Jacobs on WKAA 99.5 Kix Country http://valdostatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/GARRETT-JACOBS.mp3

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief