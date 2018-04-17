Wiregrass Tech’s RN Program Receives Accreditation

Image: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College RN Seniors are pictured in the lobby of Dasher Memorial Heart Center at South Georgia Medical Center. The ASN (RN) program at Wiregrass was recently accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta, GA– Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to announce the Accreditation of the Associates of Science in Nursing (ASN – RN) program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The college began in 2012 when application for the ASN program through the Georgia Board of Nursing was made. In January of 2014 the first ASN class began. Recently, the program was recognized as #4 in the state among colleges. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates.

“The faculty have worked many long hours over the last couple of years preparing the ASN program for accreditation so I congratulate them on achieving this status, “shared DeAnnia Clements Dean of Allied Health at Wiregrass. “Having an accredited program benefits students and employers because it means that the program has reached or exceeded established standards in nursing curriculum. Students can be assured that they are getting a quality education and employers can be confident that the students they hire are capable and qualified.”

Wiregrass nursing students have over 400 hours of clinical experience before they graduate. Nursing graduates from Wiregrass’ Practical Nursing (LPN) and ASN programs have the reputation of being well prepared and confident with their skills. This is largely in part to the clinical sites that partner with the college. Students are receiving training in many areas of nursing from acute settings like, South Georgia Medical Center, to long-term care setting with Pruitt Healthcare. Other sites where Wiregrass RN students can be seen include: Valdosta City Schools, Acadia Healthcare, and Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia. For those interested in learning more about the competitive admissions program, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting admission applications for Summer Semester to the college. Summer Semester classes begin May 14, or an abbreviated Semester Express begins May 29.