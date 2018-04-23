Wiregrass Hosting Dell Technologies Tech Roadshow

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga. – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and DellEMC are partnering to present the Dell Technologies Tech Roadshow. This is a unique opportunity in our area to see the newest and future technologies from DellEMC. The event is happening Thursday, April 26 from noon till 3:00 p.m. in Brooks Hall on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Tech.

Some of the technology on display will be SonicWall, Aerohive, Education Strategy, Mid-Range Storage Solutions, Dell Data Protection ESSE, and Dell clients, displays, and carts. Any business that would like to sign up to attend, please contact Jarrod Brogdon, Chief Information Officer at Wiregrass by calling 229-293-6240 or jarrod.brogdon@wiregrass.edu.