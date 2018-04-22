Walmart Presents Check to Wiregrass Tech’s Foundation

Accepting the check for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is Rodney Baggett, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for Wiregrass and Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass Tech President.

Wiregrass Press Release:

Douglas, GA – The Wiregrass Foundation North was the recipient of a $5,000 check from Wal-Mart Foundation Community Grant Program. Dr. Tina K. Anderson, President of Wiregrass along with Rodney Baggett, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor accepted the check on behalf of the college. The funds presented will be used to support the Commercial Truck Driving Program.

The Commercial Truck Driving program at Wiregrass is a ten-week course with both day and night classes. The Commercial Truck Driving Certificate program is a sequence of courses designed to prepare students for their career. The course consists of in-class and on-the-road course work that will prepare you to take the official CDL class “A” permit exam. The program is offered on both the Valdosta and Coffee Campuses of Wiregrass. The program qualifies for the HOPE Career Grant, where if students qualify could help assist them with tuition, fees, and books. For more information about the Commercial Truck Driving program contact Kate Daniel katedaniel@wiregrass.edu or visit www.wiregrass.edu. Applications for Summer Semester are being accepted now, classes begin May 14.

Wiregrass Foundation North is a 501(c)(3) organization supporting the Wiregrass students and programs in Foundation North are: Atkinson, Coffee, Irwin, Ben Hill-Irwin and Wilcox). If you are interested in supporting Wiregrass Foundation North, please contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2424, or log onto www.wiregrass.edu/about/foundation to learn about the different ways to give.