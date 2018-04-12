W.G. Nunn Jr. Beta Club Sponsors Fundraiser for Lowndes County Animal Shelter

Picture caption: W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club members with school sponsors Anne Cardella (far left) and Sheila McCall (far right) and county representatives Paige Dukes and Sgt. Mike Brown accept $215.00 donation for our local animal shelter.

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

The W.G. Nunn Chapter of the National Jr. Beta Club recently celebrated National Beta Week by sponsoring a school-wide fundraiser to benefit the Lowndes County Animal Shelter. Over three mornings members sold “Pops for “Paws”, collecting $215.00 in support of local shelter animals. Lowndes County Clerk, Paige Dukes and Sgt. Mike Brown accepted the check for the shelter.