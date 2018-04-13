W.G. Nunn Elementary Named Jr. Fire Marshall School of the Year

Picture Caption: W.G. Nunn Jr. Fire Marshals with sponsor, Amanda Dobard, (far left) and co-sponsor, Dawn Phipps (3rd from right)

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary was recently designated as Jr. Fire Marshal School of the Year by the Valdosta Fire Department at the annual Jr. Fire Marshal banquet. Along with their bimonthly meetings, the group helped teachers during fire drills, participated in the homecoming parade, held a fundraiser for the Burn Foundation, and provided fire safety presentations in the classrooms.

The 2017-2018 WGN Jr. Fire Marshals are Kamron Hezekiah, Evelyn Lucas, Emari Bivins, Kamari McKellum, Ja’Mere Mack, Imoni Johns, Quinterrion Wesley, Ky’Mere McDonald, K’mari Howard, Cedric Frazier, Nicholas Jordan, Daniel Combass, Shanya Fulcher, Joshua Jones, Angel Tumbling, Devan Rurse, Rakiera Turley, and Janiya Alford. The group’s sponsor is 4th grade teacher, Amanda Dobard with help from co-sponsors 3rd grade teacher, Dawn Phi pps, and 4th grade teacher, Brittany Dickey.

The Junior Fire Marshal program is designed to teach children that the best way to stay safe is to prevent a fire from starting and to act quickly in a way that will minimize their chance of harm if a fire does occur.