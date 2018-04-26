VSU Puts the Focus on Mental Wellness

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Valdosta State University’s Counseling Center recently celebrated Mental Wellness Day at Palms Quad. Students engaged in a social wellness activity, sharing positive and encouraging words with their peers, helping to build a community of optimism on campus. They also learned a bit about how different colors are associated with certain personality traits and were encouraged to paint their personality color on a sheet sign. The end result was a visual representation of all the colors/personalities of Blazer Nation. The day was designed to be relaxing, fun, empowering, and informative — and to reflect VSU’s commitment to fostering a living, learning environment that is conducive to the mental and emotional well-being of all students while supporting their pursuit of lifelong happiness and success.