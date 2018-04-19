VSU Partners with Habitat for Humanity for Blazer Build Month

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Sidney Steel, a Valdosta State University healthcare administration major from Duluth, did a little roofing Wednesday at a Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity home under construction on Donald Avenue. April is Blazer Build Month, and VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends have volunteered their time to help local families achieve the strength, stability, and independence needed to build a better life. Blazer Nation family members interested in joining this effort should sign up at http://tiny.cc/ BlazerBuildMonth.