VSU Offers After-School Enrichment Opportunities for Kids

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University presents Camp Discovery: After School Edition from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays beginning April 10. This Continuing Education-sponsored enrichment initiative is open to community boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Camp Discovery: After School Edition lineup features the following program:

Awesome Artists: This program is for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade who want to get creative while exploring art history and discovering different forms of art, including painting, sculpting, drawing, and more. Tuition is $69 and includes all supplies and snacks. Hunter Pope, who graduated summa cum laude from VSU in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in art, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, and an Honors College Certificate, is the instructor. She has worked with Camp Discovery since 2015.

Camp Discovery: After School Edition is age appropriate, designed to be fun for boys and girls participating, and an opportunity to improve academic and/or artistic skills. Campers meet at the Regional Center for Continuing Education, located at 903 N. Patterson St.

Transportation is not provided from area schools. Parents or guardians must drop off and sign out their children each day.

Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

Contact Suzanne Ewing, program coordinator, at (229) 245-6484 or sewing@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/documents/camp-discovery-after-school-spring-2018-flyer.pdf