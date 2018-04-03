VSU Invites Community to Screen on the Green April 7

Valdosta State University:

Valdosta State University will present “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, on the Front Lawn. This Screen on the Green event is free of charge and open to the public, courtesy of the Office of Student Life at VSU. Costumes are encouraged. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, pillows, chairs, snacks, and drinks. Glass containers are not allowed. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Student Union Theater, next to the Odum Library on VSU’s Main Campus.