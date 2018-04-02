VSU Hosts Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

Valdosta State University Press Release:

The Valdosta State University community was recently introduced to a unique cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of matcha, or powdered green tea. Presented by the Japanese Club, the time-honored Japanese Tea Ceremony was a celebration of respect and ritual, full of grace and beauty, mindfulness and harmony. Dr. Genzo Tanaka and Mikiko Tanaka, active members of the Japanese community of Tallahassee, Florida, since 2005, led the demonstration. Attendees were served cups of matcha and traditional Japanese sweets to balance the bitterness of the tea.