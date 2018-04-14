VSU Hosts Physical Education Workshop May 1

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host the third annual Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Southeast District Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, in the P.E. Complex.

Presented in collaboration with Coastal Plains Regional Educational Service Agency, the Southeast District Workshop is an opportunity for physical education teachers throughout Georgia and bordering states to acquire, enhance, and refine their knowledge, skills, practices, and dispositions — with a focus on increasing student achievement and success. Participants will learn the latest best practices in the field of physical education, including activities they can use inside or outside their gymnasium and the most up-to-date curriculum.

“In health and physical education, we believe in hands-on learning,” said Dr. Sonya Sanderson, interim head of VSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education. “Workshop participants will be able to take what they learn back to their respective schools and teach these new and exciting games and activities to their students.”

The keynote presenter is Nichole Wilder, assistant director for the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Healthy Schools. She has 20 years of experience in education, including nine years as an elementary physical education teacher. She will teach a variety of sport- and skill-specific activities.

The Southeast District Workshop is also open to recreational coaches, middle and high school sports coaches, and college students interested in a career in the health and physical education field.

Online registration is available through April 20, and on-site registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. the day of the workshop. The cost of registration is $35. This includes lunch by VSU Catering (Aramark); a one-year membership to the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; and the option of submitting an evaluation/reflection and earning one professional learning unit.

Contact Dr. Sonya Sanderson at slsanderson@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-7170 to learn more.

