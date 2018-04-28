VSU Hosts De-Stress Fest

| April 28, 2018 | 0 Comments

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Valdosta State University presented its Spring 2018 De-Stress Fest on Wednesday in the Student Union Rotunda. Students were encouraged to take a break from the end-of-semester rush and enjoy massage, dog therapy, stress balls, coloring, mindful meditation, games, and more. This much-anticipated event is held during the fall and spring of every academic year and is sponsored by VSU’s Campus Recreation, Campus Wellness, and Counseling Center.

