VSU Department of Accounting Earns International Accreditation

PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Kelly Gamble, assistant professor of accounting; Dr. L. Wayne Plumly, dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration; Dr. Nancy Swanson, associate professor of accounting; Dr. Ron Stunda, head of the Department of Accounting; and Dr. Candace Witherspoon, associate professor of accounting.

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Department of Accounting at Valdosta State University has earned initial specialized accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Accreditation is a voluntary, nongovernmental process that includes a rigorous external review of an institution of higher education’s ability to provide the highest quality programs. It helps to ensure that students are learning material that is most relevant to their particular field of study, preparing them to be effective leaders and lifelong learners capable of meeting the needs of a changing global society upon graduation.

Dr. Ron Stunda, head of the Department of Accounting at VSU, said that it took approximately two years to undergo all phases of the AACSB review process. Continuous improvement reviews will be scheduled every five years, an effort to confirm VSU’s long-term value to its local, regional, national, and international stakeholders, including alumni, donors, and the business community.

Less than two percent of collegiate accounting programs worldwide are accredited by AACSB, Stunda added. Specialized accreditation has a positive impact on the ability of graduates to find employment and to pursue advanced degrees and training at colleges and universities around the world.

“The Department of Accounting at VSU has worked hard to achieve this distinction and will continue to promote and employ the standards established by AACSB,” shared Dr. L. Wayne Plumly, dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration has held general business accreditation from AACSB since 1981, placing it among the top five percent of business colleges worldwide. Only 810 business schools in 53 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation for their business programs. Of those 186 hold an additional specialized accreditation for their accounting programs.

“Valdosta State’s commitment to earning both business and accounting accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication not only to their students and the great business community but [also] to the accounting industry as a whole,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB.

This step, Bryant added, “signals that VSU accounting graduates have completed a program grounded in exceptional foundational skills and are prepared to assume critical responsibilities [and] serve the public interest while promoting a sense of integrity to their practice of accounting.”

The Department of Accounting at VSU offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a Master of Accountancy.

The Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration also offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics, finance, healthcare administration, management, international business, and marketing, as well as a Master of Business Administration in business administration and healthcare administration.

Founded in 1916, AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. It connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal — to create the next generation of great leaders.

Please contact Dr. Ronald Stunda at 229-253-4228 or rastunda@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/accounting/

http://www.aacsb.edu/